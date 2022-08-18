Manipur Pays Rich Tributes To Former PM – Rajiv Gandhi; CM Appeals To Promote Unity & Communal Harmony 

NET Web Desk

The Manipur Chief Minister – N. Biren Singh today called-for safeguarding the lives and property of general masses, and appealed to promote national unity, peace and communal harmony for their welfare; irrespective of differences among varied communities.

Addressing the ‘Sadbhavana Diwas’ – the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at Manipur Rifles Complex on Thursday, Singh asserted that the main aim of observing the event is to promote national integration and communal harmony among communities residing together for the last few years.

Describing Manipur as ‘mini-India’, the CM stressed on the importance of phasing-out all differences and marching forward together; and expressed his desire to make the observance more meaningful with every citizen, following its basic theme Sadbhavana in a real sense.

He further raised concern on exercising the freedom of speech by some people beyond the ambit provided under the Constitution of India, causing harm to the interest of general public and creating tensions among different communities.

Its worthy to note that ‘Sadbhavana Diwas’ is a nationwide event, celebrated annually on August 20 to promote national unity, peace and communal harmony.