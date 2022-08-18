Mizoram : Assam Rifles Conducts Wreath-Laying Ceremony; Pays Tributes To Bravehearts Of “Operation Hifazat” 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

Lunglei Battalion of 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), conducted a wreath laying ceremony today; to pay tribute to 18 bravehearts of this unit who sacrificed their lives in a gunfight with terrorists during “OP Hifazat” at Manipur on Aug 18, 1994.

Its worthy to note that a special operation was launched under Maj Sirohi with one JCO and 30 OR in gen area Sangkhomei – Willong on August 18, 1994.

The party moved from Shakhomei via Yangkhullen jungle area. As the party reached Yangkhonou, were GHQ of NSCN (IM) was located in a dense forest, the party came under hy vol fire of NSCN (IM). Nk Harka Bahadur Thapa and 17 other ranks of this unit without concern for their personal safety, moved across in a flash and showing great determination dashed towards the firing terrorists. During the fire fight, they sustained Gun Shot Wounds and succumbed to their injuries, thereby laying down their life in supreme sacrifice for the Nation.

Commandant Naga Hills Battalion, while laying the wreath, highlighted the fact that gallant actions by soldiers of the battalion has always been a motivating factor for the battalion to carryout relentless operations against anti national elements.

Lunglei Battalion has been forthcoming in conducting events of national significance like honoring martyrs, Independence Day, Kargil Diwas which helps kindle the spirit of nationalism and sacrifice for the nation amongst the local population.