Mizoram Reports First Case Of Japanese Encephalitis (JE)

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The SNO of Integrated Disease Surveillance Project (IDSP) – Dr Pachuau Lalmalsawma today confirmed the first case of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in Mizoram. It has been diagnosed from Trinity Hospital.

Based on inputs, the State Health and Family Welfare Department sent the epidemiology, entomological and environmental investigations to Central IDSP, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC); who confirmed it to be the first case of Japanese Encephalitis (JE) in Mizoram.

Meanwhile, the Director of National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme, Delhi has also been informed about the matter; and the State Health Department has expressed immense gratitude towards Trinity Hospital for taking up all the necessary investigations.