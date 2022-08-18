Nagaland Health Department Strives To Strengthen Healthcare Sector Through E-Sanjeevani Application 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

Healthcare delivery system has come a long way in providing primary, preventive and curative health care with its three-tier system – Primary, Secondary and Tertiary.

‘Ayushman Bharat’ lays the foundation of upgradation of existing primary healthcare facilities into Health and Wellness Centres (HWCs) and also provisioned the IT enabled consultation and service delivery through telemedicine.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) with support from Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) launched eSanjeevani – a national telemedicine platform to virtually connect patients, irrespective of where they live with qualified and skilled health providers.

In Nagaland, it was launched on August 6, 2022 by the Minister for Health & Family Welfare – S. Pangnyu Phom.

USAID’s flagship health system strengthening project NISHTHA, implemented by Jhpiego is supporting the state of Nagaland for operationalization of HWCs and smooth implementation of eSanjeevani Tele-Consultation in the state.

Meanwhile, the state Health Department’s efforts to strengthen the service delivery through the eSanjeevani application by providing requisite training and other support to the health care workers at all the facility level.

The Tele-Consultation platform has 2 modules :

1. Community Health Officers (CHOs) to Doctor – to enable patient assisted consultations by the CHOs to the Doctors at the HWCs (eSanjeevani AB-HWC). Patients requiring treatment should visit the Health and Wellness Center-SC, whereby necessary examination and investigation will be done and tele-consultation can be initiated through the Community Health Officers.

2. Patient to Doctor – it allows patients to consult doctors from the comfort of their homes (eSanjeevani OPD). For Patient to Doctor Consultation, the application can be accessed using the web page URL as http://esanjeevaniopd.in. Download the android/ IOS based eSanjeevani OPD Application from Play Store.

Its worthy to note that e-Sanjeevani enables a patient residing in rural areas to avail quality healthcare services; thereby extending the reach of specialized healthcare services to masses in both rural areas and isolated communities.

It will also enable the health practitioners to give e-prescriptions. The timing of the eSanjeevani OPD services initially will function from 10 AM to 4 PM on official working days.