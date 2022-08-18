Online Facilities For “Ease Of Doing Business” Launched In Sikkim; Effort To Deliver Hassle-Free Government Services

NET Web Desk

Sikkim’s Minister of Urban Development Department – Arun Kumar Upreti today launched the four online facilities associated with “Ease Of Doing Business” at his office chamber in Tashiling Secretariat.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by the Secretary of the UDD – MT Sherpa, Additional Secretary of UDD – Bandana Rai; alongwith officials and staffs of the concerned department.

Lauding the online services of the UDD, Upreti noted that these new facilities are unprecedented initiatives to provide hassle-free transparent services to the people of the state.

He asserted that with this kind of extensive digital services, the department will be able to provide transparent citizen-centric services; and expressed that concerned online services are convenient to citizens, due to absence of any procedural delays.

Upreti further appreciated the National Informatics Centre (NIC) for developing the software for the four online services of ease of doing business.

Meanwhile, the Secretary of Urban Development Department – MT Sherpa, said that the objective is to provide convenient online services to citizens and ensure compliance for implementing ease of doing business.

He informed that National Informatics Centre (NIC) had developed four online services : NOC for Registration of Land in Urban Areas as boundary holders; NOC for availing housing loan against mortgage of lease deed; Temporary permission for organizing events in cities/ towns; Allotment of shops, spaces, housing units.

He further briefed about the Service Plus facility – a metadata-based service delivery framework built on LowCode-NoCode architecture for delivering electronic services to citizens. He highlighted that the above four services are developed using the Service Plus framework.

It is to be noted that the citizens can now access the services by visiting any of the sites mentioned below : The service plus portal (https://serviceonline.gov.in); Official website of the department (www.udd.sikkim.gov.in).