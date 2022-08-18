Sikkim : Cabinet-Reshuffle On Cards; As SLA Speaker – L.B. Das Tenders Resignation 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

A cabinet reshuffle is reported to be on cards, as the Speaker of Sikkim Legislative Assembly – LB Das tendered his resignation from the post.

As per the notification issued by Sikkim Legislative Assembly, “L.B. Das, Hon’ble Speaker, Sikkim Legislative Assembly has resigned the office of Speaker, Sikkim Legislative Assembly, with effect from the afternoon of 16th August 2022 duly signed by Dr. (Gopal Pd. Dahal) SLA Secretary Sikkim Legislative Assembly Secretariat.”

This has come as a surprise, as everything was functioning smoothly. Following the speaker’s resignation, rumours are now circulating in the public sphere, claiming that the BJP legislator will take-over as the next speaker.

According to the sources from Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), the Food and Civil Supply Minister will likely take-over as the next speaker.

Its worth mentioning that BJP has often complained that the alliance between SKM and BJP is merely for namesake, and that SKM failed to fulfill his alliance dharma.

Meanwhile, the Political Secretary to CM – Jacob Khaling shared that the move aims to further strengthen the party.