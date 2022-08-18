Tripura : BJP Leader – Ranabir Bhattacharjee Resigns; Alleging Factionalism & Corruption

NET Web Desk

The ruling-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tripura has received a major jolt, ahead of the ensuing Village Committee Election and state assembly election, after a senior party leader of Unakoti District tendered his resignation, alleging factionalism and corruption.

Ranabir Bhattacharjee, who had been elected as the Mandal President of Kailashahar, a few months ago, sent his resignation by post to Party President and Chief Minister – Dr Manik Saha, citing his inability to initiate responsibilities, as the organization is being operated with vested interest.

“Soon after taking the charge of Mandal President, I tried to reshape the organization by removing all corrupt people, who have been otherwise proven to be detrimental to BJP. But the move triggered several disagreements with a section of party leaders, who are close to the minister,” – Bhattacharjee stated in the letter.

“The state leaders have been holding party meetings without his knowledge. Unfortunately, the matter was brought to the notice of the state committee, but no corrective measures was taken,” – he pointed-out.

Several senior BJP leaders, who were once the architects of building-party organization and installed BJP-led government in Tripura have reportedly been sidelined, after they raised objections to the functioning of the party and the government – alleged the veteran BJP leader of the state.

“The issues related to corruption, involvement in crimes and non-BJP activities of some state level leaders and ministers were reported to party national president, Prime Minister and Home Minister several times but no action so far,” he observed.