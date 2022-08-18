Tripura CPI-M Slams Government For Diverting Developmental Funds To Advertisements Of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 18, 2022 : Communist Party of India (Marxist), the leading opposition political party in Tripura with 15 MLAs strength on Thursday squarely castigated the BJP-led coalition government for diverting funds meant developmental works in the state to advertisements of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign.

Addressing a press conference at CPI(M) state headquarters here in Agartala city on Thursday afternoon, former minister and party’s MLA Ratan Bhowmik claimed that the government has sunk in corruption, embezzlement of funds and reeling under massive financial crisis.

“The old-age women in different parts of the state are deprived of social pensions as there is no fund in the state treasury. Recently, they have announced a 5 percent Dearness Allowance (DA) of 5 percent, but not a single employee has received it. Roads are not renovated throughout the state. Over 50 percent of the common people meant to enjoy state government introduced schemes are being deprived off. Despite all these circumstances, the government spent more than Rs 50 lakh on campaign purposes recently. State funds were utilized for advertising purposes but not for works toward development of the state and its people”, he said.

Bhowmik said, “A four-member delegation of CPI(M) comprising of Ratan Bhowmik, Bhanulal Saha, Sahid Choudhury and Narayan Choudhury met with West Tripura district’s DM Debapriya Bardhan and apprised him about the problems faced by the common masses regarding safe drinking water, road connectivity and agriculture-related issues. The MGNREGA job card holders are deprived of receiving their wages in proper time.”

“Hearing the words of CPI(M) delegates, West Tripura district’s DM assured us that he will direct the concerned Block Development Officers and Sub-Divisional Magistrates to address the problems. The district administration’s top official was also informed about the road connectivity in the capital city and villages under this district. The roads in villages had been in deplorable state for several months. Here also, the DM assured us that the issues will be taken up with the Public Works Department”, he also added.

Citing the problems in villages, CPIM MLA said “Under Jal Jeevan Mission, free tap water connection is being provided to every household, but after installation of pipeline and taps, not a single drop of water is being supplied till now. Transmission lines for electricity are installed but power is not being supplied. Even the Primary Health Centres and Community Health Centres are having acute shortage of doctors and nurses. All these issues were raised before the DM Bardhan.”

He said that the response of the DM was positive. Claiming the government is fooling people with fake commitments, he said “Although, the DM was positive. He is eager to work and address the issues at the earliest, but problems cannot be addressed unless funds are sanctioned.”