Tripura Government Mulls To Install Smart TV In 34 Hostels : SC Welfare Minister – Bhagaban Das 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 18, 2022 : Tripura government will provide smart television to 34 hostels in the 2022-23 financial year, regulated by the Scheduled Caste Welfare department across the state, said SC Welfare minister Bhagaban Chandra Das on Thursday.

In a press conference at Civil Secretariat here in Agartala city on Thursday afternoon, Das said “The BJP-led coalition government in Tripura has sanctioned an amount of Rs 13.60 lakh for providing smart television in 34 hostels regulated by the SC Welfare department in 2022-23 fiscal year.”

“This television will provide educational support to the students residing in hostels for their study purposes through online and recorded classes. Moreover, this television will also help to attend many virtual conferences being addressed by the union and state ministers”, he added.

Apart from this, the minister said “Altogether, 71,408 students of SC category in class VI, VII and VIII were benefited with pre-matric scholarship in four financial years from 2018-19 to 2021-22 with an expenditure of Rs 3.25 crore. In pre-matric scholarship for classes IX and X, an amount of Rs 5.82 crore has been spent for 20,704 students including state and central shares. In the 2022-23 fiscal year, SC Welfare department has taken initiative to provide scholarships among 39,295 students from classes VI to X under pre-matric scholarship with an estimated expenditure of Rs 6.40 crore.”

“In post-matric scholarship, an amount of Rs 133.56 crore has been spent for 67,307 students of class XI and XII in last four financial years from 2018-19 till 2021-22 while the department targeted to provide scholarships among 26,828 students in 2022-23 fiscal year and an estimate expenditure of Rs 53.05 crore to be spent. In case of hostel stipend, a SC category student gets Rs 65 per day for 322 days in a year. Accordingly, Rs 5.33 crore has been spent on 3,780 students in hostels for stipend purposes,” he added.

Secretary of SC Welfare department Brijesh Pandey and Director Santosh Das were present in the press conference.