Tripura : ICFAI To Ink Pact With USA-Based University; For Faculty & Student Exchange Programmes 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 18, 2022 : Tripura’s ICFAI University and USA’s University of Denver in Colorado will soon ink a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for faculty exchange and student exchange programmes.

In a press communique issued by the ICFAI University in Tripura on Thursday, it has been informed that the Vice-Chancellor of the ICFAI University, Tripura Prof Dr Biplab Halder and Member Secretary, ICFAI Society Dr P Venkat attended the NAFSA-22 Annual Conference & Expo held at Denver, Colorado, USA in the month of June, 2022. They also visited various universities of the USA for developing international collaborations of US Universities with ICFAI University Tripura for student exchange, faculty exchange, academic & research collaboration purposes.

Responding to the same, Vice-Provost of University of Denver, Colorado, USA Dr. Uttiyo Raychaudhuri visited ICFAI University, Tripura on August 12 last. During his visit, he discussed various aspects of academics, research, student’s exchange, faculty exchange with the Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, Dean’s and other dignitaries of the University with slide presentations.

He was very pleased by seeing the overall infrastructural and academic facilities of ICFAI University Tripura and urged that Tripura is an emerging education hub of India and he shall propagate it on his return to the US. Later on he addressed a special lecture session on “Internationalization of Higher Education”.

A MOU will be signed shortly between both the Universities, the statement reads.

The ICFAI University Tripura is steadily advancing for providing quality education by integrating an international, intercultural and global dimension.