UIDAI, RO In Guwahati Holds State-Level Workshop On ‘Recent Initiatives For Simplifying Aadhaar Usage’ In Tripura 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 18, 2022 : As part of effort to promote Aadhaar usage by states, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), Regional Office (RO) Guwahati has organized a state level workshop on ‘Recent Initiatives for Simplifying Aadhaar Usage’ in Agartala on Thursday.

The workshop was chaired by Dr Sandeep R. Rathod, IAS, Special Secretary of Tripura’s Rural Development department and senior officers from state government had attended the workshop.

Speaking on the occasion, Devajit Khound, DDG UIDAI explained how Aadhaar has become the core of India’s digital public infrastructure. Aadhaar with its inherent features of Uniqueness, Authentication, Financial Address and e-KYC has helped the government authorities to directly reach residents for delivery of various subsidies, benefits and services. He has emphasized that Aadhaar is verifiable anytime, anywhere both online as well as off-line in a cost-effective way.

In his speech, he said that Aadhaar number has the potential to provide good governance, efficient and transparent delivery of services. He has urged the State Govt. of Tripura to utilize Aadhaar numbers in every state government schemes for delivery of subsidies or benefits to the beneficiaries.

All the sessions of the workshop deliberated on Aadhaar features, Key Developments on Usage of Aadhaar, presentation on best practices of state of Tripura was delivered by Swapan Kumar Das, Chief Engineer, Rural Development department, Data Privacy and Information Security. National Payment Corporation of India gave a presentation on Direct Benefit Transfers & Aadhaar Enabled Payment System. The sessions also elaborated on m-Aadhaar app, Aadhaar online services and how UIDAI has made efforts to make enrolment and updation services a frictionless experience for the residents.

Swapan Kumar Das, Chief Engineer, Rural Development department has apprised the participants that more than 90 % residents have got Aadhaar number. The state government has rolled out One Nation One Ration Card Programme and 98 % of the beneficiaries are receiving rations from the FP shops by fingerprint authentication through Aadhaar based PoS devices.

Biswajit Saha, Senior Associate, NPCI has emphasized that the government of Tripura shall utilize Aadhaar numbers in all the state government sponsored schemes and benefits shall be provided to the beneficiaries through Aadhaar Enabled Payment System for last mile delivery. Devendra Kumar, Deputy Secretary, DBT Mission discussed on the various features on DBT & its implementation procedures for the state government.

The Tripura government expressed gratitude towards UIDAI for organizing this comprehensive and informative workshop & hoped that participants shall take benefits from the brainstorming sessions.