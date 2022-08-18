Union Minister – Renuka Singh Reaches Sikkim; Likely To Review Implementation & Progress Of Schemes 

NET Web Desk

The Union Minister of State (MoS) for Tribal Affairs – Renuka Singh today arrived at Bagdogra airport, Siliguri, West Bengal.

Singh is on a three-days official visit to Sikkim; for attending a review-meeting at Pelling on August 19, regarding the implementation and progress of schemes under aspirational district.

She will also be inaugurating the newly-constructed EMRS school building at EMRS Suntolay. Singh was accompanied by the Additional PS to MOS – Dr Dinesh Kumar Jha.

The union Minister was received by the Secretary of Social Justice Department – Tshewang Gyachho at Melli in South Sikkim.

Besides, the Special Secretary of Social Welfare Department – Suman Gurung, Additional Secretary of SJ&W – Satyen Pradhan, Welfare Officer – Kyondit lepcha and other officials of the State Government were also present.