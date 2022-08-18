Work Culture Of Northeast Undergone Revolutionary Transformation In Last 8 Years : Union Minister – Dr Jitendra Singh 

NET Web Desk

The Union Minister of State (MoS) of Science & Technology; Earth Sciences; PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space – Dr Jitendra Singh noted that under the commendable guidance of PM Narendra Modi, the work culture of Northeast has undergone revolutionary transformation in the last 8 years.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the two-days long Regional Conference themed on ‘Bringing Citizens and Government Closer through Administrative Reforms’ in Arunachal Pradesh’s Itanagar; the Union Minister mentioned that “the projects in Northeast are getting completed within a fixed timeline and the utilization of central funds is almost 100 percent. Every State is connected to the union capital by railway and each of the eight States is coming up with its airport whereas Guwahati has turned into an important international airport.”

He was accompanied by the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister – Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister – Chowna Mein; among other dignitaries.

“Prior to 2014, the North Eastern Region suffered economically due to myopic policies of the successive central governments, but soon after the Modi government took over in 2014, the Prime Minister had stated that every effort would be made to bring the region at par with the more developed areas of the country,” – he added.

Singh further asserted that during the last eight years, not only developmental gaps were bridged successfully, but the north-eastern region has also gained psychological confidence.

The Minister added that the significant development in terms of road, rail and air connectivity is facilitating the movement of goods and persons across the nation.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that “it is only after Narendra Modi took over as Prime Minister that such conferences are held in the farthest North Eastern States like Arunachal Pradesh as well as other hilly and backward areas to empower them in every walk of life.”

The Union Minister highlighted that the Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances in collaboration with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh and Centre for Good Governance, Hyderabad has developed a District Good Governance Index – a first for Northeastern states, in line with the National Good Governance Index.

“DARPG also plans to collaborate with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh to develop a District Good Governance Portal for monitoring the Rankings of each District of Arunachal Pradesh on a monthly basis and help in benchmarking performance within the State of Arunachal Pradesh,” – informed Singh.

During the ceremony, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has also been signed between Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances and Government of Arunachal Pradesh regarding Capacity Building Initiatives.

Its worthy to note that building an online good governance index for the Northeast region that analyzes yearly advancements along the lines of District Good Governance Index of Arunachal Pradesh, which is then monitored through a digital portal; is obviously a desirable initiative.

