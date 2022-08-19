Assam-Based Creative Agency Bags Coveted ‘Media Plan Of The Year Award’ At OAC 2022 In Mumbai

NET Web Desk

The Assam-based creative agency – Priya Communication has been conferred with the coveted ‘Media Plan Of The Year Award’ for its campaign ‘Reach Out Assam’ during the 16th edition of the annual Outdoor Advertising Convention 2022, held at the Westin Mumbai Powai Lake, Mumbai from August 17-18, 2022.

Priya Communication – an advertising agency spearheaded by Anoop Khanna, is headquartered in Guwahati, Assam.

It has attained extensive recognition across sectors, positioning it to be the go-to agency for all the advertising needs; and is renowned as the first to design and execute the electronic graphic animated moving board in the northeastern regions.

Its worthy to note that the 2-days-long ‘Outdoor Advertising Convention (OAC) 2022’ featured presentations, fire-side chats, focused discussions, case studies, and master-classes on the most critical areas of Indian OOH business; thereby igniting the growth ambitions of all stakeholder groups.

This event provided the participants with commendable opportunities, viz – Network with the best in business and explore opportunities for collaborations; Gain in-depth knowledge of emerging growth opportunities; Identify appropriate technologies for application in business; Address common industry problems and chart new ways to streamline industry practices; among others.