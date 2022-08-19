Assam : Eight Militants Of Proscribed Outfit – Kuki Tribal Union; Surrenders In Dima Hasao  

NET Web Desk

Eight militants of the Kuki Tribal Union (KTU), including members of its armed wing, surrendered before the security forces in Assam’s Dima Hasao district on Friday.

The militants surrendered at the 11 Assam Rifles base camp at Sarkari Bagan area of the town, in presence of top security officials.

Its worthy to note that the outfit is primarily active in the Kuki-dominated area of Nagaland and Manipur, and in Assam’s Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong.

According to an official, the group recently started extortion activities in the form of taxes.

Seven of these insurgents hail from Karbi Anglong district, while one is from Dima Hasao.

“It took us three months to convince them to surrender after their activities (extortion) came to light,” the official said.

Meanwhile, the cadres were later forwarded to Haflong Police Station for initiating further procedures.