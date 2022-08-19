BJP National President – JP Nadda To Visit Tripura On August 28; CM Calls High-Level Meeting On August 21

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 19, 2022 : Tripura Chief Minister and Pradesh BJP president Dr Manik Saha has called a high level meeting on August 21 in his official residence. He asked all his cabinet colleagues and MLAs to attend the meeting.

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda is arriving here on a two-day state visit on August 28 to assess the organizational strength.

After taking over the charge of president, Nadda’s maiden state visit is very important. Before the state assembly election the National president will discuss the organisational matters with the state leaders.

Party sources said that the Central leaders are trying to appoint a full-time president in the state to strengthen the party organization. It is assumed that the central leaders are worried about the future of the state government.

Former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and the incumbent Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha are totally non-political men and they failed to discharge their duties to the satisfaction of the central leaders. Deb was unceremoniously removed from the Chief Minister’s post and nominated Dr Saha as his successor. Nobody knows why the central leadership removed Deb from the coveted post.

BJP state president Dr Saha called this high level meeting to finalize a plan to felicitate the party’s national president and apprise him about the organizational matters.

In the last by-elections, BJP captured 8-Town Bardowali and Jubarajnagar assembly constituencies. Earlier, the Town Bordwali was with Congress and Jubarajnagar with the CPIM. It is the success of the state, claimed his followers.

Who will be the next state BJP president? Many names are moving round the corner such as Ramprasad Paul and Kishore Barman.

In the last two organizational elections, Ramprasad Paul won the post of president but the central leadership is alleged to have deprived him by not honouring the organisational election results. Now, he is totally frustrated. Paul is RSS trained and longtime BJP worker. Another one is Kishore Barman. He is an RSS man but not well aware about the state organizational matters. Last couple of years he was not in the state and not involved with the organizational activities.