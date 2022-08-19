Centre’s Recommendation To Pardon Gang-Rapists Portrays Disrespect Towards Women : NPCC President – K Therie 

Loreni Tsanglao NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The President of Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) – K. Therie alleged that “the Central Govt’s recommendation to pardon the gang rapists exhibits the inner conscience and mind of BJP.”

Referring the decision as ‘deliberate’; Therie noted that “it is a sign of disregarding and disrespecting women and morals of the nation. Celebrating release of rapists is intolerable and unacceptable.”

“The question here is whether Nagaland’s women and men support such mindset? Do you support gang rape or rape and its perpetrators?” – he asked.

“Celebration of their release with garlands and sweet distribution in front of cameras for publicity proves they have neither fear of reaction from women gender nor fear of moral keepers. Nagaland cannot be part of this mindset. We can only defy such a brutish party and its corrupt mindset by voting them out,” – informs a press release.