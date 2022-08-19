Constitute Special Panel For Monitoring Drug Cases : Manipur HC To State Government 

NET Web Desk

The Manipur High Court has directed the state government to constitute a Special Committee for monitoring the drug cases at the State Level, with the formation of Sub-Committees at the District Level to weed out drug peddling.

According to the bench of Justice – M. V. Muralidaran, Manipur also known as jeweled land/Kangleipak or Meeteileipak, is threatened by the criminal actions of drug trafficking, smuggling and sales.

The panel was primarily debating the anticipatory bail request of an Assistant Sub-Inspector who has been charged with acting as the drug suppliers’ carriers by accepting Rs. 50K from them.

It has been alleged that ASI Tamijur Rahaman (petitioner) arrested one Ershad Khan (allegedly involved in the transportation/selling of brown sugar) and demanded a sum of Rs.5 lakh for his release from his father.

As per Livelaw report, following negotiation, a sum of Rs 1.5 lakh was agreed upon, and accordingly, the said sum was given to ASI Tamijur Rahaman/Petitioner.



“Although after the receipt of the amount, ASI Tamijur Rahaman (Petitioner) released Ershad Khan, the seized drug was not returned back and the petitioner directed him to contact the co-accused (ASI Md. Rizwan) for the release of drugs and in the course of the discussion, Md. Rizwan demanded Rs 50,000/- for the release of drugs,” – the report further reads.

