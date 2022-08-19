COVID-19 Update : Arunachal Logs 29 New Cases; Tally Pushed To 66,509 

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh today registered 29 fresh new COVID-19 cases, thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 66,509.

The death toll remained unchanged at 296, as no new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours.

Arunachal Pradesh remained COVID-19 free for the last couple of months. But, it has been witnessing a surge in fresh infections since July 1; informed the State Surveillance Officer – Dr Lobsang Jampa.

Among the new cases, Itanagar Capital Complex (ICC) and Namsai each recorded six cases, followed by five in Kamle, four in Lower Subansiri and three in Changlang District.

It currently have 143 active cases. While, 28 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of recoveries to 66,070.