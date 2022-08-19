COVID-19 Update : Assam Logs 119 New Cases; Active Caseload Stands At 2,957 

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Assam has reported 119 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total caseload to 7,43,341.

The death toll remained unchanged at 6,679, as no new fatality were reported, during the last 24 hours. While, 1,347 COVID-19 positive patients have died due to other reasons since April, 2020; informed the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin.

Assam currently have 2,957 active cases, while 7,32,356 people have recovered from the disease. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.5 per cent.

According to the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin, the positivity rate dips to 1.92 percent, as the new cases were detected out of 6,214 samples.

Nearly 2,86,35,158 samples have been tested so far. Altogether, 4,94,36,468 doses of vaccines have been administered in the state till date.