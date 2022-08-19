Manipur : Brown Sugar Worth Of Rs 5.25 Crores Seized From Tengnoupal; 2 Held 

NET Web Desk

In a major crackdown against drug menace, the security forces has confiscated narcotics worth of Rs 5.25 Crores from Tengnoupal District; and apprehended two individuals for their alleged involvement into drug smuggling.

Based on specific inputs, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Manipur Police launched an operation and intercepted a vehicle near Divisional Forest Office in Tengnoupal district.

During thorough search, the security forces have recovered 2.625 kg of Brown Sugar worth of Rs 5.25 Crores, concealed in 65 soap cases.

Meanwhile, these offenders along with the seized drugs have been handed-over to the Tengnoupal Police Station for further investigation.