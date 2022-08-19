Manipur : Defence Minister Interacts With Assam Rifles Personnel; Briefed On Counter-Insurgency Operations Along Indo-Myanmar Border 

NET Web Desk

The Union Defence Minister – Rajnath Singh today interacted with personnel of Assam Rifles and 57 Mountain Division at Mantripukhari Army Station in Imphal; and lauded their unwavering efforts in safeguarding the borders, despite facing challenges considering the hilly terrains.

“The Indian borders are protected and safe due to the sacrifice of the Indian Army and its troops,” – he stated.

Singh also interacted with nearly 1000 officials and soldiers at IGAR (South) to learn about their problems faced and other concerns.

“I always feel glad, proud and at peace; whenever I interact with the jawans and officers of our armed forces. Everyone serves the country, including teachers, doctors, and others, but what our warriors do goes beyond their line of work and beyond their standard of duty,” Singh said.

“The role of India’s security forces plays the key role in securing the borders, which is more vital than anything else,” he continued.

During the visit, Defence minister Rajnath Singh was briefed about the counter-insurgency and border management operations in the Indo-Myanmar border, to ensure peace and tranquility along the region.

Singh expressed his desire to join the army and said, “I also wanted to join the Army, but somehow I could not. It always feels a ‘sense of pride’ over meeting the Army jawans.

“The Army Chief is aware f during the Indo-China standoff, the courage and valor our soldiers had shown, this country will always be indebted to you,” – he stated.

He also commended the stellar role of the Assam Rifles within last seven decades; and their immense contribution in internal security, securing the Indo-Myanmar Border and its key role in bringing northeast into the “regional mainstream”.

Earlier on Thursday, Defence minister Rajnath Singh paid homage to the military personnel who lost their lives, during the landslide at Tupul in Manipur, back in July this year.

Singh also met the family members of the personnel and gave seven lakh cheques to each martyr’s wife. The events took place in “Virangana samman samaroh” at Bengdubi military station in Bagdogra Siliguri.