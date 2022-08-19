Meghalaya : One Labourer Dead; 1 Critically Injured After Been Trapped Inside Illegal Coal-Mine In West Khasi Hills 

NET Web Desk

One individual lost his life, while another was critically-injured in an illegal coal mining accident, which occurred at an outlying location of Meghalaya’s West Khasi Hills (WKH) District on Friday.

The incident took place in Urak, a remote hamlet under the jurisdiction of Shallang Police Station, which borders the South Garo Hills district.

According to the Superintendent of Police (SP) of West Khasi Hills – Herbert G Lyngdoh, “shortly after receiving information about the event, a team of police personnel, commanded by a DSP-rank officer, was deployed.”

“It’s actually a two-hour walk to get there, so getting there is not an easy chore,” he said.

As per specific inputs, Lependro Sangma and Hendid Momin – residents of Uguri (Goraimari) hamlet under Kharkutta Police Station, were trapped inside the coal mine. While, Lependro Sangma lost his life, Hendid Momin sustained injuries.