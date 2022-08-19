Mizoram CM Launches ‘Family-Oriented SEDP’ – Scheme Likely To Cover 60,000 Beneficiaries 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Mizoram Chief Minister – Zoramthanga today launched the ‘Family Oriented SEDP’ under the State Flagship Programme – Socio Economic Development Programme (SEDP) during a function held at Vanapa Hall in Aizawl.

The scheme will cover 60000 beneficiaries across the state and will be implemented by 9 Line Departments viz. Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, Fisheries, Sericulture, Land Resources, Soil & Water Conservation, Commerce & Industries, Urban Development & Poverty Alleviation and Tourism Departments.

These departments will coordinate with 11 District Administrations and shall cover more than 70 different livelihoods avenues.

Speaking at the function, the Chief Minister stated that despite Mizoram losing more than 3000 crores in terms of revenue grants, central assistance and other financial devolutions due to the pandemic; more than 300 crores have been allocated for implementation of the flagship programme during the present fiscal year.

“60000 beneficiaries at a rate of 1500 beneficiaries in each of the 40 Assembly Constituencies will be provided financial assistance to the tune of 50000 rupees each to supplement their on-going economic activities as well as starting fresh economic activities during the current financial year,” – he added.

Zoramthnaga remarked that due to the financial hardships attributed to COVID-19 pandemic, the implementation of SEDP will have to be taken up as per the financial resources availability of the state.

The Chief Minister handed-over cheques worth of Rs. 152.99 crores to 9 Departments which will be implementing the programme and which will be transferred to the beneficiaries’ bank accounts at the rate of Rs. 25000 as the first instalment.

Besides, the Deputy Chief Minister – Tawnluia who chaired the function outlined the drafting of the programme, its aims and objectives and the expected outcomes in terms of development and livelihoods generation.

He also distributed financial assistance worth of Rs. 162.49 lakhs to 11 District Administrations towards implementation of the programme.

The Secretary of Planning & Programme Implementation Department – Lalmalsawmna Pachuau, who is also Member Secretary of SEDP Executive Board outlined the programme and its technical aspects via a presentation.

H. Rammawi, Vice Chairman, Mizoram State Planning Board and who also is the Vice Chairman, SEDP Executive Board delivered the vote of thanks.

The apex body – SEDP Governing Board is chaired by the Chief Minister; while the SEDP Executive Board is chaired by the Deputy Chief Minister.

The 11 District SEDP Committees will be chaired by the Deputy Commissioners, which will be managed by the Village Level SEDP Committees.