Mizoram : Drugs Worth Over 14 Kgs Confiscated From Champhai & Sairang 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Excise & Narcotics Department in collaboration with the Mizoram Police on Thursday impounded a massive stash of contraband substances, worth over 14 kgs of Methamphetamine tablets from Champhai and Sairang Districts.

According to reports, the Excise & Narcotics have confiscated 50,500 Methamphetamine tablets (approx 5.500 kgs) from the possession of Thangsiankhaia & Zamlamsum – a Myanmar national.

They also seized 14 grams of Heroin and Kenbo 125 Bike used for transporting the drugs; and have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs & Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985.

Besides, the collaboration of Mizoram Police and CID (SB) also seized 90,000 Methamphetamine tablets from one vehicle, plying between Buichali and Missionary Kai, near Sairang village.

The vehicle was driven by Animesh Debbarma, a resident of Tripura’s Kalyanpur District. The seized drug recovered from the vehicle was worth of Rs 4.5 crores.

Meanwhile, the seized items and driver of the vehicle were handed-over to Special Narcotics PS for further legal action.