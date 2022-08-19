Nagaland CM Calls-For Active Involvement Into Scouts & Guides; Move To Instil Sense Of Patriotism 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The Nagaland Chief Minister – Neiphiu Rio today inaugurated the Nagaland State Bharat Scouts & Guides (NSBSG) at the State Headquarters, NSBSG, Bayavü, Kohima.

Speaking at the inaugural programme Rio stated that the Building is a testimony of hard work, dedication and service rendered by all the NSBSG members, the past and the present.

He said that he was delighted that even the senior members are actively involved in various activities and urged upon all to continue the good work for the people.

Rio encouraged that there should be more enrolment from the State as the Scouts & Guides is an international movement for the service of the people.

He also called for district-wise enrolment and asked the members to motivate others to join the movement.

Rio said that he was awarded the Silver Elephant award, the highest national award of the Scouts & Guides movement in India, in 2015 by the President of India and added that it was because of the support and encouragement of the people.

The Chief Minister said the youth are the backbone of the society and urged them to propagate peace and harmony. He added that the future depends on the youth of the State to make Nagaland a vibrant and responsible society with love and peace prevailing, and catch up with the rest of the Country in all aspects.

Advisor, Youth Resources & Sports, Zale Neikha addressing the gathering informed that the Bharat Scouts & Guides in Nagaland was first formed in the year 1967. He added that there are currently more than 3,000 Scouts & Guides and 400 plus Unit Leaders and officials spread over the various districts of the State. He hoped that more students and young alike will take interest and join as members in the family of the Scouts & Guides.

The Advisor stated that the NSBSG is doing an exceptional job and many of its members have brought laurels to the State. He also mentioned the effort put in by the NSBSG during the COVID lockdown. He said that the NSBSG has been involved in many activities such as awareness programmes, mass cleanliness drive, community based projects etc. Neikha hoped that new units would be formed for the newly created districts of Nagaland. He urged upon the members to stay true to their motto and be always prepared. He expected that the new building will provide the much needed environment to the members to practise their tasks, to boost their pride and loyalty to the people of the State.

A brief note on the Jubilee Building construction was shared by Convenor, Construction Committee & State Treasurer, NSBSG, K. Neibou Sekhose. The welcome address was delivered by State Chief Commissioner, Atuo Mezhür Sekhose while Director, YRS and Vice President, NSBSG, Akumla Chuba proposed the vote of thanks.