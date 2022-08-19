Sikkim : Chief Secretary – SC Gupta Sends Legal Notice To SNS; Demanding Withdrawal Of Allegations Over Financial Discrepancies 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The executive members of Sikkimey Nagarik Samaj (SNS) have received a legal notice from Chief Secretary (CS) – Suresh Chandra Gupta’s advocate from Delhi; demanding immediate withdrawal of all allegations and aspersions made by the organization against the CS.

It has directed the media organizations to pull-down the defamatory content, within 7 days from the receipt of the notice and tender an unconditional/unqualified public apology to the CS.

“Incorrect and malicious allegations and aspersions made by you, the Addressees, against SC Gupta and refrain from committing or making any kind of defamatory statement or representation concerning his in any manner whatsoever, in future,” – the notice further reads.

“It is our sincere hope that better sense would prevail and you, the Addressees, shall take action as above in your own interest and to resolve the matter amicably failing which my client shall be constrained to initiate appropriate civil or criminal action against you reads the notice,” – added the notice.

Responding to the same, the President of SNS – Bharat Basnett asserted that “the Chief Secretary is doing this to subjugate this, but we will not bow down and continue to fight. We also like to appeal civil society to come forward and support SNS, since it is offensive to all Sikkim citizens, because they are corrupt and still have the audacity to threaten us. This demonstrates the government’s incompetence and incapacity to conduct an investigation.”

Chief Patron of SNS Tseten Tashi shared “they might have filed the defamation lawsuit, but we won’t back down from our struggle for the Sikkimese people. If additional evidence is required, we are prepared to supply it and will make it public, if necessary.”

Its worthy to note that the Sikkimey Nagarik Samaj (SNS) had labeled a serious corruption allegation worth of Rs 47 lakhs against the Chief Secretary – SC Gupta on the basis of CAG report. They have already informed the issue to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED), and had also lodged a complaint in the State Vigilance Department.