Sikkim : SKM Threatening HSP To Divert Truth From Divisive Politics; Alleges HSP Leader – Bhaichung Bhutia 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Working President of Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP) – Bhaichung Bhutia asserted that “SKM threatening me with defamation case is an act of desperation on their part, to divert the truth about their divisive politics.”

“I will never bow before threats. So my response is : Please file the case. I will see you in court. Sikkim ko Atma Sikkimey ko Haat Ma !!”*(Sikkim’s soul is in the hands of Sikkimese people)”, – he stated.

“Shocked to learn that SKM party has threatened its Working President Bhaichung Bhutia with a defamation case for saying what is universally known in Sikkim – SKM Party makes all-round false promises for political gains. The casteist tone given by the SKM is unfortunate. HSP doesn’t support or practice caste or communal politics,” – informed the press release issued by HSP.

Its worthy to note that the whole issue revolves around a widely circulated document containing pre-poll promises made by SKM to appease the majority castes in Sikkim.

Although SKM is denying the veracity of the document, they failed to prosecute the person they alleged was responsible for broadcasting the promises and the case against him was dismissed recently.

“Being in power, SKM did not do anything to punish the so-called culprit. On the face of it the document in question helped the poll prospects of SKM and hence it is ludicrous to suggest that opponents of SKM would help spread a poll promise that helps SKM in elections. Be that as it may, Hamro Sikkim Party is against the spreading of fake news under all circumstances,” – the press release further reads.

“You can’t silence HSP with your threats. These threats only strengthen our resolve to keep raising our voice for the people of Sikkim,” – further added the release.