Sikkim : UDD & Housing Minister – Arun Kumar Upreti Tenders Resignation

NET Web Desk

The Urban Development and Housing Minister of Sikkim – Arun Kumar Upreti has tendered his resignation on Friday, just three days after the state Assembly Speaker quit his post.

The legislator of the Arithang constituency in East district – Upreti; submitted his resignation letter to Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay).

“I hereby tender my resignation from the council of ministers with immediate effect. I request you to accept the same. I express my heartfelt gratitude for your guidance during my tenure as a member of the council of ministers,” the resignation letter further reads.

A cabinet reshuffle is on the cards in the Himalayan state.

Earlier on August 16, Sikkim Assembly speaker LB Das resigned. He is likely to be inducted into the council of ministers.

The election for the new speaker is scheduled to be held on August 22.