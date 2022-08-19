Tripura : BSF Jawan Injured In Militant Ambush At Indo-Bangladesh Border 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 19, 2022 : A jawan of the Border Security Force (BSF) received four bullet injuries after banned NLFT (National Liberation Front of Tripura) extremists led an open fire at the border guards patrolling near Tripura-Mizoram-Bangladesh border on Friday morning.

Speaking to Northeast Today, the Superintendent of Police (SP) of the North Tripura district Kiran Kumar said “The vigilant troops of the BSF were patrolling regularly in the Simnapur border outpost under Anandabazar police station of the North Tripura district. Suddenly, militants from the other side of the border fired at the BSF jawans following which one BSF jawan sustained bullet injuries.”

“The BSF troopers posted at the outpost area also retaliated and a firing battle took place between them. The injured person was airlifted to the state’s capital city Agartala and undergoing treatment at ILS hospital here. While police and BSF personnel rushed to the spot. Investigation is going on to confirm which group is involved behind this attack,” he added.

The BSF jawan posted at 145th battalion has been identified as Brijesh Kumar Uddey (53), a resident of Mandla in Madhya Pradesh.

The spot of this incident is close to the border of Tripura and Mizoram, a higher official of BSF informed.