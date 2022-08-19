Tripura Leaders Pay Tributes To ‘Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya’ On His 114th Birth Anniversary

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 19, 2022 : The 114th birth anniversary of the Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur, the last king and considered as the architect of modern Tripura has been celebrated on Friday with colourful procession, cutting of cakes and paying floral tribute to his portrait throughout the state.

Maharaja Bir Bikram Welfare Society organized a colourful procession on Friday morning marching various roads of Agartala city and gathered in front of Ujjayanta Palace where royal scion Pragya Debbarman cut a double-storey cake in presence of a good number of indigenous fan-following of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur.

Speaking to mediapersons here, Pragya Debbarman said that the 100th birth anniversary could be celebrated as people did not give due importance. Thereafter, an organization has been formed. The reasons for which the birthday of the last king of Tripura was not celebrated was understood by all. “The Maharaja has struggled hard to unite all the people of Tripura and do a lot for the development of the state and not just the state, people from outside as well. In all the fields, he had modernized Tripura. And as what we see the present day Tripura is all thanks to Maharaja Bir Bikram Manikya”, she added.

Meanwhile, the Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party celebrated the birth anniversary of Maharaja at the party’s state headquarters here in Agartala city on Friday morning. The programme was attended by Pradesh BJP president and Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, Organizational Secretary of Assam and Tripura Phanindranath Sarma, and other leaders and workers.

The BJP state president and Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha said “Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur is the architect of modern Tripura and on his birth anniversary, I convey my greetings to the people of this state. During his period, the developments that have taken place are unimaginable still in the present day.”

“In the past, we have seen that the then governments intentionally left the people unaware about Maharajas. Even the royal family were left nowhere. In such a context, the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the state government along with the BJP have tried to return their honour. The Agartala airport has been renamed after Maharaja Bir Bikram’s name. Both the governments at centre and state have been trying relentlessly to provide due respect to the Maharaja and his family members”, he added.

Dr Saha said “Earlier, we were well aware that the previous government in Tripura has been involved in vote-bank politics with the indigenous people of the state. In reality, we have done a lot and we will do a lot for the sake of the tribal population of Tripura”.

Thereafter, the Chief Minister left for Santirbazar under South Tripura district, which is about 84 KMs away from Agartala city and unveiled a statue of Maharaja Bir Bikram. He was accompanied by East Tripura MP Rebati Tripura and Tribal Welfare minister Rampada Jamatia along with others.

Apart from this, Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) celebrated the 114th birth anniversary of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur at MBB Lampra in Khumulwng under West Tripura district, which is about 22 KMs away from Agartala city. Adviser and Chairman of Administration Reforms Committee and MDC Pradyot Bikram Kishore Manikya Debbarma remained present as the chief guest.

Chairman Jagadish Debbarma was present as special guest. EM of Health department Kamal Kalai, EM of Sports and Youth Affairs department Suhel Debbarma, MLA Brishaketu Debbarma, MDC Rabindra Debbarma, MDC Ganesh Debbarma, MDC Umashankar Debbarma, MDC Runeil Debbarma, MDC Saudagar Kalai were present as guest of honour. Zonal Chairman of West Zonal Ranjit Debbarma presided over the programme.