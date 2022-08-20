Assam Floods : Government To Begin Re-Establishing Infrastructure From September 2022; Says CM Sarma  

NET Web Desk

The Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today remarked that the state administration will begin to re-establish infrastructure from September 2022; in an effort to rehabilitate the devastated regions of the state that were impacted by the catastrophic deluge.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, the Assam CM noted that “Our evaluation of infrastructure damage is underway, and we will commence infrastructure rehabilitation activities from September this year.”

The Chief Minister further disclosed that funds will be disbursed for the survivors.

“We will disburse an amount of Rs 119.10 crores as flood rehabilitation fund through direct benefit transfer to those affected. Till now, 180 people across 34 districts have lost their lives due to floods and 19 people have died in landslides,” he added.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM wrote “Happy to launch Orunodoi Month during which list of beneficiaries will be purified. Beneficiaries will start receiving Orunodoi benefits at an enhanced rate of ₹1,250 from Oct 10. The flagship scheme has benefited 20 lakh women in whose accounts ₹1,000 is credited every month.”

“Also launched Rehabilitation Grant (RG) fund through DBT to families whose houses were damaged by recent floods. Altogether ₹119.11 cr has been sanctioned for transfer through DBT against the 2,04,348 houses damaged in 30 districts.” – he further added.

Earlier on July 11, the Fisheries Minister of Assam – Parimal Suklabaidya asserted that the state administration would provide financial assistance to fish farmers who incurred significant losses due to devastating floods. This would help to recover the state’s fish industry.

“Nearly 80 per cent of the fish farmers of the state have faced a huge loss and the value of the loss is estimated to be over Rs 1,000 crore. We have collected the data from different districts of the state. By July 15, we will be able to get the exact figure. But the preliminary report shows that nearly 80 per cent of fish farmers of the state have been affected,” – he added.

In an effort to resuscitate the fish industry, he added that the Assam government intended to supply aid and standard fish seeds to the afflicted fish farmers.