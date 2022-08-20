Assam Tourism, IHCL To Ink Pact For Setting-Up Two Hospitality Projects In Golaghat & Nagaon; Check-Out Key Cabinet Decisions  

NET Web Desk

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be inked between the Indian Hotel Company Limited (IHCL) and Assam Tourism Development Corporation for setting-up of two hospitality projects at Hatikhuli (Golaghat District) and Kellyden (Nagaon District).

The concerned endeavour is likely to transform the Kaziranga National Park into an all-season tourism destination and generating substantial employment opportunities.

This decision was undertaken during a cabinet meeting, convened by the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday.

As per the cabinet meeting, the Assam Government has also decided to raise the retirement age of faculty members of Government Medical Colleges from 65-70 years, to augment the availability of experienced doctors for educational and medical services.

The state government will also sanction Rs 136.8 Crores for implementation of ‘Free Drugs and Consumables including Tea Gardens’ Scheme for 2022-23. It will ensure uninterrupted availability of free essential drugs, surgicals, sutured, disinfectants-chemicals and consumables in Government health facilities.

Meanwhile, 66 former employees/workers of Hindustan Paper Corporation Limited will be reengaged in vacant Grade-III & IV posts through a Special Recruitment Drive with relaxation in upper age limit.

“Issue of Government notification for transfer of assets and liabilities, relating to the transfer of trading function of ASEB to APDCL and consolidated Opening Balance Sheet of APDCL as on April 1, 2009. Approval to the Balance Sheet of APDCL as on March 31, 2013; with transfer of residual function of ASEB consequent upon reorganization of ASEB,” – informed an official bulletin.

The Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) authorized to set-up Automated Vehicle Testing Stations (AVTSs) on Government and ASTC land for conducting Fitness Test of Vehicles. B ATSes to be set-up in PPP mode on BOOT (Build Own Operate and Transfer) and revenue sharing model.

The state government has also discussed about the new service rules for land records staff – Better promotional prospects, compulsory inter-district transfer every 5 years.

“Existing nomenclature of Mandal/Amin/Patwari to be renamed as Land Records Assistant (LRA) and Supervisor Kanungo as Land Records Supervisor (LRS) and Inspector of Land Records as Land Records Inspector (LRI). Additional cadre of Land Records Officer proposed for encouraging/incentivizing land records staff,” – the bulletin further reads.

The promotion pattern includes – LRA to LRS; LRS to LRI; LRI to LRO. LRI and LRO will be gazetted posts. Examination will be held for recruitment of LRA (Educational Qualification – Graduate).

Besides, APGCL and OIL will sign a Joint Venture Agreement for setting-up of a 25 MW Solar Plant on Namrup Thermal Power Station premises with shareholding ratio of 51% (APGCL) and 49% (OIL).

A MoU will also be signed between APDCL and SJVN Green Energy Limited for creation of a Joint Venture Company (JVC). Cost of proposed JVC will be Rs 2,450 Crores, Equity Participation will be 51% from SGEL and 49% from APDCL.

The project is expected to generate employment for around 2,000 people during construction stage and 1,000 during maintenance stage.

Furthermore, rationalization/enhancement of registration fees under the Section 78 (a) of the Registration Act, 1908 to improve Ease of Doing Business. The Registration rate of Gift Deed are – 1% for women solely; 2% for joint registration with women; 3% for male and other judicial person; 0.5% is registered with members of the family (nearest blood relation).

The Assam Government has also approved the ‘Assam Services (Pension) Rules, 1969 to be amended for regularizing guidelines and inserting ‘Compassionate Family Pension (CFP)’ Scheme in the rules for providing immediate financial support to families of employees.

Families of deceased Government servants, who die in harness, will be able to draw 100% of the last pay drawn by the deceased which shall continue till the deceased’s deemed date of superannuation. On attaining the age of deemed superannuation, CFP will be converted into normal family pension – to be fixed at 50% of CFP till 67 years of age of the deceased employee. During these 7 years, normal family pension will be revised periodically as and when normal pension is revised.

On completion of 7 years, normal family pension will be reduced from 50% to 30%. This will benefit all state government employees as well as All India Services Officers (Assam cadre).

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM wrote “In the #AssamCabinet, we took several key decisions regarding retirement of medical college faculty members, reengagement of ex-HPC workers, medicines for Govt hospitals, service rules of Land Records staff, automated vehicle testing stations, solar power plant, etc.”

“We also decided to revise pension guidelines to benefit the family members of Govt employees who die in harness.” – he further added.