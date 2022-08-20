Border Row : Assam & Meghalaya CM To Meet On August 21 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister – Prestone Tynsong today remarked that the second phase of border talks between Meghalaya and Assam, aimed at resolving differences relating to six disputed areas will be held at Guwahati on Sunday; i.e., August 21.

Resolving the border issue with Assam is a priority of the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance government; informed Tynsong.

Its worthy to note that the Assam Chief Minister – Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart – Conrad Sangma recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to resolve the border dispute between the two states.

In order to settle the border disputes, Assam & Meghalaya government focused on 5 aspects – historical facts, ethnicity, administrative convenience, contiguity of the land, willingness and people’s sentiments.

Based on the same, the regional committees were tasked with the responsibility of making joint visits to “areas of differences” along the inter-state border, thereby interacting with all stakeholders, village heads, record their views, and finally submit their reports.

Out of 12 disputed locations, in the first phase, 6 disputed locations were mutually studied – Tarabari, Gizang, Fahala, Baklapara, Khanapara (Pilingkata) and Ratacherra. These areas fall under Cachar, Kamrup and Kamrup Metropolitan districts of Assam and West Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi and East Jaintia Hills of Meghalaya.