COVID-19 Update : Arunachal Logs 22 New Cases; Tally Pushed To 66,531 

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh today registered 22 fresh new COVID-19 cases, thereby pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 66,531.

The death toll remained unchanged at 296, as no new fatalities were reported in the past 24 hours.

Arunachal Pradesh remained COVID-19 free for the last couple of months. But, it has been witnessing a surge in fresh infections since July 1; informed the State Surveillance Officer – Dr Lobsang Jampa.

Among the new cases, Namsai detected 10 fresh new cases; followed by Leparada which recorded four cases, two each from Lower Subansiri; and one each in Anjaw, Papum Pare, Changlang and Dibang Valley Districts.

The active caseload has currently dipped to 133. While, 32 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours, pushing the total number of recoveries to 66,102.

Besides, the recovery rate and positivity rate currently stands at 99.35 percent and 0.20 percent respectively. While the fatality rate stands at 0.44 percent; informed Dr Jampa.