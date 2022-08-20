COVID-19 Update : Assam Logs 91 New Cases; Active Caseload Mounts To 2,935 

NET Web Desk

The northeastern state of Assam has reported 91 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total caseload to 7,43,432.

The death toll remained unchanged at 6,679, as no new fatality were reported, during the last 24 hours. While, 1,347 COVID-19 positive patients have died due to other reasons since April, 2020; informed the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin.

Assam currently have 2,935 active cases. While, 113 patients have recovered during the last 24 hours, pushing the recovery toll to 7,32,469. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.53 per cent.

According to the National Health Mission (NHM) bulletin, the positivity rate recorded an increase to 2.52 percent, as the new cases were detected out of 3,611 samples.

Nearly 2,86,38,769 samples have been tested so far. Altogether, 4,94,55,870 doses of vaccines have been administered in the state till date.