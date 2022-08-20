Education System & Overall Economic Situation Improved Within Last Four-&-Half-Years : Meghalaya CM 

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Chief Minister – Conrad Sangma asserted that the education system and overall economic situation has improved in the state in the last four-and-half years.

Describing the education system – as “challenging sector”; Sangma highlighted that the state administration has given topmost priority to the sector, since 2018.

Addressing the inaugural event of the new building of the College of Teacher Education (CTE) at Tura on Friday, the CM bemoaned the absence of defined guidelines or principles for proceeding in order to ensure that an all-encompassing approach is been addressed to revamp the educational sector.

The event was also attended by the Chief Adviser to the CM – Thomas A Sangma, officials of the Education department and the West Garo Hills district administration.

“The MDA Government has recognized the systematic issues, and made significant investments along the sector, over the previous years,” – added Sangma.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Advisor to the CM – Thomas A. Sangma underlined the necessity for high-quality infrastructures, while highlighting how quickly the educational landscape is changing.

According to the Principal of CTE in Rongkhon – Dr Meena A Sangma, there are 119 classrooms, separate rooms for teaching faculties, etc., in the ‘state-of the-art’ building.

She stressed that the institution’s requirements by stating that 90 teaching faculty positions must be created and filled.

The Additional Director of Higher and Technical Education, A Ali Nagi, informed the gathering that the new building has been constructed at a cost of Rs 18 crore; funded by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) under Supporting Human Capital Development in Meghalaya.