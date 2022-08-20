Indian Embassy In Madagascar; Hosts Event To Honour Rich History & Cultural Legacy Of Manipur 

NET Web Desk

The Indian embassy in Madagascar on Friday, hosted an event to honour the rich history and cultural legacy of the northeastern state of Manipur at Madagascar’s capital – Antananarivo.

This gala event was attended by members of local government, diplomats, leaders of International Organizations, members of the Indian diaspora in Madagascar; and a sizeable population of Malagasy citizens.

According to an official statement issued by the Indian Embassy, this event kicked-off by exhibiting the various aspects of the northeastern state.

Speaking at the event, the Indian Ambassador to Madagascar – Abhay Kumar noted that Manipur has a glorious history, along with exquisite culture, diversified ethnic population, pristine natural beauty and historic structures.

He further elaborated how the state is home to a diverse indigenous group of people, each unique in their culture and dialect.

“It is a location of numerous cultural landmarks, including temples. One such historic site in Manipur is the Shree Shree Govindajee Temple. Radha & Krishna, the temple’s presiding deities; are carved out of a jackfruit tree. The performance of Rasleela by the Manipuri group today here in Madagascar has a significant symbolic value,” – stated the Ambassador.

The event saw enthralling performances of Manipur dances by a 12-member group sponsored by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

Watch | A Manipuri dance group from Jawaharlal Nehru Manipur Dance Academy (JNMDA) performing Rasleela in Antananarivo, Madagascar on the occasion of #Janmashtami today. pic.twitter.com/FCQ8xGGpA9 — DD News (@DDNewslive) August 19, 2022

Celebrating Manipur in #Madagascar: Ambassador Abhay Kumar interacted with the school children from various schools of #Antananarivo today and introduced them to the rich culture, cuisine, crafts, and touristic attractions of the Indian state of #Manipur. pic.twitter.com/p0sjZshBHG — India in Madagascar & Comoros (@IndembTana) August 19, 2022

The group was a part of the Jawaharlal Nehru Manipur Dance Academy (JNMDA). The Academy is named after the first Prime Minister of India and was established in 1954. It is a constituent unit of the Sangeet Natak Akademi, New Delhi with the objective to train students in Manipuri dance, music and allied arts.

The event also featured a special exhibition highlighting Manipur’s art, festivals, tourism destinations, culture, and cuisine. Ambassador Kumar himself gave a guided tour of the exhibition to children from various schools in Madagascar and the invited guests at the State Promotion event for Manipur in Madagascar.