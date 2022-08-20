Mizoram Exports Pineapples To Dubai 

NET Web Desk

In an effort to boost the production and uplifting the economic condition of small cultivators, the Mizoram Government for the first time has exported pineapples to Dubai.

The Deputy Chief Minister – Tawnluia on Friday flagged-off the consignment of 230 kg of pineapples, grown by cultivators of Sialhawk hamlet in Khawzawl district to Dubai.

Speaking on the occasion, Tawnluia – the local legislator noted that preparation is underway to export Sialhawk pineapples to Qatar’s capital Doha and Bahrain.

He said that the state administration is initiating measures to construct link-stretches with all pineapple farms within his constituency; and also efforts would be made to find market for the farmers if they harvest more.

The Vice-Chairman of State Horticulture Development Board & ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) legislator – F Lalnunmawia hailed the development as a milestone in the history of Mizoram.

According to the Secretary of Horticulture Department – K Lalthawmmawia, Fair Exports (I) Private Limited, a division of Lulu Group International based in Mumbai, purchased the pineapples, which would be shipped to Dubai.

He announced that 900 kg more of pineapples from Sialhawk would soon be delivered to Dubai, along with 740 kgs each to Qatar and Bahrain.

“In order to survive in the international market, the growers must continuously work to preserve high-quality pineapples with additional value,” – he stated.