Mizoram : Gold Medalist – Jeremy Lalrinnunga Felicitated By Assam Rifles In Aizawl 

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, NET Correspondent, Mizoram

The Commonwealth Games (CWG) Gold Medalist – Naib Subedar Jeremy Lalrinnunga was felicitated and honoured by the Headquarter 23 Sector Assam Rifles under the aegis of Headquarters Inspector General Assam Rifles (East), at Aizawl today.

Nb Sub Jeremy Lalrinnunga, a resident of Mizoram’s Aizawl clinched gold medal in the 67kg weightlifting event at Commonwealth Games 2022 held at Birmingham (England). Jeremy smashed two Commonwealth Games (CWG) records by lifting a total of 300 kilograms with 140 kilograms in snatch and 160 kilograms in clean and jerk.

Lalrinnunga, who hails from a humble background, shared his experiences on how he was picked up by the Army Sports Institute, at a very young age.

He shared how his winning spree began in 2018 when he won the gold medal in the Boys’ 62 kg category weightlifting with a lift of 274 kg, which was also India’s first gold medal in the Youth Olympics Games.

Besides, Lalrinnunga expressed gratitude towards the armed forces for grooming him; and shared how homely he felt with the forces since he is also part of the same fraternity.

Following interaction with defence personnel, he also met with the families and children; thereby motivating the kids to start preparing towards achieving their passion from a young age.

Its worthy to note that Lalrinnunga is the first Mizo to bag a Gold Medal in the Commonwealth Games.

Born on October 26, 2002 at Aizawl; Lalrinnunga grew-up along with his four siblings in Aizawl.

The 19-year-old is the son of a national-level pugilist – Lalneihtluanga; and initially aspired to don the gloves but switched to weightlifting, because it required merely power to succeed, which he found quite fascinating.