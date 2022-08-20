Nagaland Continues To Reel Under Mis-Governance & Corruption; Alleges Nagaland Congress 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) today strongly condemned the ruling administration for the misgovernance and corruption; which is held accountable for the stifling the lives of sincere Naga youths.

According to a press release issued by the NPCC, “BJP and NDPP are walking backward and on the backfoot trying to defend crimes and corruption perpetrated against the people by raking up a non issue which the Hon’ble CM himself has clarified by giving a Clean Chit. If there is any misconduct in the mentioned 365 Crs., provide evidence or apologize else face defamation case. The Nagas are not blind to the resorts, hotels and properties the Hon’ble CM has amassed during the last several years. They are not blind and deaf to the ED’s notices to a few of his close aides.”

“To remind the BJP-NDPP, 7 years have passed since the Hon’ble PM announced that Naga Political issue was resolved. What has been resolved? Why should anyone go back from what they agreed and concluded? It is now the responsibility of the Hon’ble PM to answer to the people and not the responsibility of others. Time and again the people have been brainwashed with the BJP’s ‘election for solution’ promising early settlement. This time too, the same sound is echoing after they abandoned the July 16 2022 Parliamentary Committee resolution and announced the seat sharing deal on 26th July 2022. How many more lies are they going be accomplice to? They all are a part of the central government’s ruling party and without their recommendation, the Election Commission will never advance election,” – the release further reads.

“Look at the road conditions in the State. Erratic power supply and late payment of state govt employees’ salaries continue to haunt the state. In Aug 2022, few salaries were paid after 2 weeks. Youths are suffering without jobs. Self employment cannot sustain due to extortion. Payments are not made to contractors except the CM’s son. Ask anyone on the streets if you want to confirm. The syndicates supported by unscrupulous elements have control over business activities thereby stifling the sincere Naga youth struggling to establish themselves in business. Everything in Dimapur has syndicates who suck the blood of innocent Nagas. The people know how the Congress MLAs were lured and made to join NPF in the previous Assembly. They also know how the NDPP and BJP won the last elections by spending crores of rupees. NDPP and BJP buy votes during the election and form the government to loot the State exchequer for five years without any development activities.” – asserts the press release.

“It is also very disturbing and alarming that the BJP Nagaland and UDA govt. have not condemned the draft constitution of ‘Hindu Rashtra’ which declares India as a Hindu nation under which Christians and Muslims will have no voting rights. They have also failed to condemn the release of convicted rapists just a few days ago. They have already become catalysts in the dilution of Nagas’ ethnic values, identity and faith. The people have seen how Hindu customs and rituals have started being practiced by Nagas under the present regime. Instead of pointing fingers, the UDA would do well to stand up to the occasion and defend the interests of the people they represent,” – it added.