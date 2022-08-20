Nagaland Government Intends To Promote Industrial Development; Leveraging Unique Resources & Human Capital 

Loreni Tsanglao, NET Correspondent, Nagaland

In an effort to ensure industrial development and growth in Nagaland, the Advisor of Industries and Commerce and Employment, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship – Imnatiba, senior State government officials, and representatives (official advisors to the Industries & commerce Department, State Government of Nagaland) recently met the country representatives of United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) at New Delhi.

Imnatiba, along with the Director of Industries and Commerce, Vitsutho Nyuthe, discussed the scope of industrial development in Nagaland.

The meeting addressed the need to foster industrial development in Nagaland, leveraging the state’s unique resources and human capital.

In view thereof, the Nagaland Government has officially written to UNIDO, seeking assistance and support for inclusive and sustainable industrial development in the State.

“Located in India’s northeast region, the State of Nagaland presents a unique set of challenges and opportunities in terms of growth of trade, commerce, and industry, owing to historical geo-political limitations and limited manufacturing capacities. However, the Government of Nagaland is committed to the immense potential of the State for building specific manufacturing value chains. Nagaland’s unique natural and cultural resources can be unlocked by nurturing citizens’ entrepreneurial capacity and diversification of industrial activities in the State”, said Imnatiba.

“With an objective to revitalize the growth of trade and commerce in Nagaland, a new policy is therefore being formulated to replace the two-decade old State Industrial Policy,” he added.

“Nagaland is one of the eight Northeastern sister States with a wide topography. The State has made tremendous reforms in terms of fiscal management, personnel policies, and institutional infrastructure. With 70% of the Naga population engaged in agriculture and allied activities, the State now seeks support to usher in much-desired growth in the industrial sector. Think through Consulting, as official advisor to the Industries & Commerce Department, is delighted to assist the State Government of Nagaland in their drive to make accelerated industrial growth a reality in the State”, said Global Managing Partner, Think through Consulting, Parul Soni.

UNIDO is the specialized agency of the United Nations with a unique mandate to promote and accelerate sustainable industrial and economic development. UNIDO supports countries along industrialization pathways that advance inclusive growth, reduce inequalities, foster digital and green transitions, boost resilience, and accelerate progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals. The UNIDO motto is “Progress by innovation”.

It is imperative that governments, industry, businesses, and society at large think outside-the-box. UNIDO supports innovation across the whole spectrum of industrial development.

Think through Consulting (TTC) is a multidisciplinary professional services firm that specializes in providing advisory support for sustainable development initiatives. They engage with clients to address critical challenges by providing access to the best possible expertise & solutions for achieving efficiency and creating the desired impact.

TTC provides a complete range of sustainable development advisory solutions in domains covering development sector advisory, sustainability and climate change, human resource, governance & risk advisory, and business support services.