New Catfish Species – ‘Pseudolaguvia Meghalayaensis’ Discovered In Meghalaya 

NET Web Desk

Researchers of Assam Don Bosco University (ADBU) have discovered a new diminutive sisorid catfish – Pseudolaguvia meghalayaensis, in the confluence of Rongkil and Rongdal streams along Meghalaya’s North Garo Hills District.

As part of her dissertation, Pringranchi Dokgre Marak – a Zoology student in ADBU informed the Associate Professor of Zoology Department at ADBU – Dr Yumnam Lokeshwor Singh about the concerned species.

Its worthy to note that ‘Pseudolaguvia species’ can be characterized into two groups, based on the presence or absence of serrations on the anterior edge of the dorsal spine.

There are 14 valid species of Pseudolaguvia with a smooth anterior edge of the dorsal spine, of which 12 have been reported from Assam’s Brahmaputra basin.

This article was published in Zootaxa, a peer-reviewed international journal that specialises in the quick publication of high-caliber papers on any topic related to systematic zoology, with a preference for monographs and other substantial revisions.

Zootaxa considers papers on all animal taxa, both living and fossil, and especially encourages descriptions of new taxa.