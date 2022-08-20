Sikkim BJP Strongly Declares War Against Illegal Lottery & MCX Scam 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The Sikkim Unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) declares a war against the alleged illegal lottery and MCX scam.

According to the spokesperson of Sikkim Pradesh BJP – Dr Raju Giri noted that they have conducted researches and even have evidences. So now they can start initiating legal actions against offenders associated with the matter.

Sikkim has incurred losses of thousands of crores of rupees due to mismanagement in Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) and the State lotteries.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Dr Giri said that lotteries asserted that the regulated gambling and state lotteries is mainly to generate revenue for the State which can be used for various development purposes. However, mismanagement of the state lottery has been going on for 25 years as the control of the state lottery was in the hands of a single person since 1995.

He added that there is a process of tender for lottery which has been manipulated so that only one person has been getting that tender since 1995 and earning hundreds of crores with the State receiving only 0.40% revenue from it.

Dr Giri informed that as per the CAG report of 2016-17 which was also tabled in the Assembly from 2010 to 2016, the state government organized 44,834 draws of various lotteries and the audit observes many lapses in the lottery operation of State relating to monitoring, maintenance of records and deposits of revenue, operation of lottery schemes and others.