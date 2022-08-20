Sikkim : Union Minister – Renuka Singh Visits Indo-China Border In Nathula; Interacts With Defence Personnel

NET Web Desk

The Union Minister of State (MoS) for Tribal Affairs – Renuka Singh, who is on a three-days visit to Sikkim; today visited the Indo-China Border at Nathula.

Singh was warmly welcomed by the Commanding Officer, Col Sandeep, 12 Marathali Battalion and army officials upon her arrival at Nathula. The Minister had a brief interaction with the Commanding Officer.

Following this, she visited Baba Harbhajan Singh Memorial Temple and offered her prayers. On the way back to Gangtok, the Union Minister visited one of the centre of Van Dhan Vikash Kendra, where four-days training programme on Herbal Floor Cleaning was conducted earlier, under the Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Vikas Yojana (PMVDVY) at Naveyshotak in MPCS, building, Penlong.

The Regional Director of Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India Limited – A.D Mishra, and the Secretary of Science & Technology – B. Pradhan, were also present at the MPCS, Penlong.

Singh lauded the initiative and said that the scheme intends to improve income generation for the tribal community through the value addition of tribal products.

She also highlighted that the scheme aims to uplift the economic standards of tribal community, helping them to utilize optimum natural resources and providing them with a sustainable livelihood.

Besides, the Union Minister further informed that the products could be promoted under ‘Vandhan’ branding, which can also be linked to the TRIFED marketing chain, also referred as the Tribes India brand.

Mishra noted that the Kendras play a significant role in the economic progress and development of tribal folks; thereby helping them to utilize their natural resources in the best possible way.

He informed that representatives from tribal communities would also be trained on various sustainable projects; and mentioned that the centre has provided necessary support by creating infrastructure and enabling an environment for undertaking value addition on systematic scientific lines.

Its worthy to note that the Implementing Agency of the PMVDVY is the cooperation Department, and the Nodal Agency is the Science & Technology Department.