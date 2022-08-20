Tripura CM Directs Police To Initiate Stern Action Against Active Nexus Of Miscreants – Halting Developmental Works 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 20, 2022 : Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on Saturday directed state police administration to initiate stern and disciplinary action against those active nexus of miscreants halting the developmental works of industrialists and entrepreneurs at Bodhjungnagar Industrial Growth Centre in the suburbs of Agartala city.

Dr Saha on Saturday visited the industrial growth centre at Bodhjungnagar where he met with various industries’ owners and entrepreneurs. He was accompanied by Chief Secretary JK Sinha, DGP Amitabh Ranjan, Special Secretary Abhishek Chandra, TIDC chairman Tinku Roy and others. However, local MLA and Assembly’s Speaker Ratan Chakraborty and Industries and Commerce minister Manoj Kanti Deb were not present during the CM’s visit to Bodhjungnagar.

Directing a terse warning to the unholy nexus of miscreants, Dr Saha said “Many things regarding this Bodhjungnagar Industrial Complex has come to my knowledge and found that these anti-social elements cannot be neutralized with FIRs lodged against them in different police stations.” He said “The Director General of Police is also here. If these elements try to terrify police people, then terrorize them in a more aggressive manner for the welfare of all.”

“Industries cannot grow and develop without proper law and order and security arrangements. Many grievances were raised by the owners of various industries here in Bodhjungnagar. I am assuring all of them that these issues will be met at the earliest”, he added.

Citing a developmental perspective, Dr Saha said “Under PM Gati Shakti scheme, Tripura already received Rs 22 crore as principal sanction of the industrial sector. The government is eyeing to escalate higher altitudes of development with the stakeholders’ cooperation.”

Expressing displeasure over the tripping and loadshedding of electricity and insufficiency in supplying gas to increase the production, the Chief Minister said “I am aware about the problems of electricity and those will be addressed as soon as possible. I will also make sure that continuous electricity transmission is done here in the industrial growth centre. Moreover, gas supply matter will also be sorted out at the earliest.”

Citing another instance of development, Dr Saha said “Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the recently held meeting of NITI Aayog’s Governing Council told the states to expedite the potentiality of exporting products which is a key towards becoming self-reliant. Hence, it is our first and foremost task to work together in reaching that target set by PM Modi.”

In a bid to encourage local industries in Tripura, the Chief Minister promised to procure locally manufactured products.