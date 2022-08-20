Tripura Government To Install Effigy Of “Visionary King” – Maharaja Bir Bikram 

NET Web Desk

Referring Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur as a “visionary king and architect of modern Tripura”, the Tripura Chief Minister – Dr Manik Saha noted that an effigy of the Maharaja will be installed near Kaman Chowmuhani; located in the heart of the city.

Saha made this announcement, during a programme marking the 144th birth anniversary of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore on Friday night.

“I’ve previously discussed the matter with my cabinet members, including the Deputy Chief Minister – Jishnu Dev Verma, who hails from the royal family. The government will undoubtedly erect a statue of Maharaja Bir Bikram; to show due respect towards him,” – he stated.

Saha also declared that the crematorium ground located adjacent to the royal family near Battala, which had been neglected by previous regimes, will soon undergo renovations.

As per Saha, Maharaja Bir Bikram enjoyed cordial relation with Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore, and noted that both had visited countries like Italy, Germany and USA; and interacted with leaders to discuss a range of topics.

Maharaja had tried to implement the good things that he learnt from the foreign tours and seeds he had sawn here have grown up for the welfare of the people.

Saha also lauded the Maharaja for his respect towards decentralization of power. He used to often converse with tribal samajpatis (headmen) to learn their opinions on the best ways to rule the state.