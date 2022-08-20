Tripura : Tussle Breaks-Out Between Police & TET Qualified Aspirants In Agartala 

Abhijit Nath, NET Correspondent, Tripura

Agartala, August 20, 2022 : Alleging inconsistency over the recruitment of teachers in phased-manner, prior to the Durga Puja festival; the TET Paper-I and Paper-II qualified job aspirants today staged a sit-in demonstration infront of the Education minister – Ratanlal Nath’s residence here in Agartala city.

As there was no permission from the Sadar sub-divisional police administration of holding any protest movement, a tussle took place between the Tripura State Rifles (TSR) personnel and the TET qualified job aspirants, in front of the Education minister Nath’s residence here on Saturday morning.

Speaking to mediapersons, one of the protestors said “Education minister Nath has assured us that the recruitment of all the 3,631 TET qualified candidates will be carried out in phase manner before Durga Puja festival. Barely over a month is left for the grand festival and recently, the Education department issued notification for recruiting 571 teachers only. Our future seems to be in the dark and that is why we demand a clear reply from the concerned minister.

In the protest, another frustrated aspirant said “The police personnel have started misbehaving with us and treating us like criminals. We assembled here to ask the minister in-charge of the Education department regarding our government job. The activity of the police personnel seemed to be as if we were involved in any criminal activity. Our problems won’t be understood by these police personnel as their salaries are being deposited on the first week of every month.”

In the meantime, Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman interacted with the protestors on his way to attend a political event. After hearing their outrage, he arranged a meeting of five aspirants among the protestors with Education minister Nath.

While speaking to reporters, Roy Barman said, “I spoke with the Education minister and he confirmed that the commitment made earlier will be kept and teachers will be recruited before the Durga Puja festival. However, it is seen that the students are protesting in demand of teachers.”

“Compromising with the Education and Health sector should not be done by any government in this world. On behalf of my party, I also demand that all these protesters should be recruited so that the students are benefited with quality education in government schools across the state”, he added.