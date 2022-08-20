Urak Coal-Mine Collapse : Meghalaya Police Arrest Owner For Operating Illegal Coal-Mine

NET Web Desk

The Meghalaya Police have apprehended the owner of the illegal coal-mine in West Khasi Hills District, where one labourer lost his life, while another was severely injured; due to its collapse.

Identified as – Hubath R Sangma, the owner of the illegal coal-mine was nabbed from the mining site – located at Urak, a remote hamlet under the jurisdiction of Shallang Police Station in West Khasi Hills (WKH) District.

According to the District police chief of West Khasi Hills – Herbert G Lyngdoh, approximately 7-8 tons of coal, two thelas utilized for transporting coals from inside the mine till coal quarry to the depot, two shovels and two pick-axe were also seized from the concerned location.

As per specific inputs, Lependro Sangma and Hendid Momin – residents of Uguri (Goraimari) hamlet under Kharkutta Police Station, were trapped inside the coal mine. While, Lependro Sangma lost his life, Hendid Momin sustained injuries.

Its worthy to note that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in 2014 prohibited the hazardous and unscientific rat-hole coal-mining in Meghalaya.

Besides, the Court has also appointed Justice (Retd) BP Katakey as the head of a panel, to recommend the state government on measures regarding the coal related issues, in compliance with directions issued by the Supreme Court and NGT.