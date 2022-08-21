Former Minister – Arun Upreti Files Nomination For Speaker’s Post In Sikkim Legislative Assembly 

Sujal Pradhan, NET Correspondent, Sikkim

The former minister – Arun Kumar Upreti today filed his nomination to the office of the Speaker of the Sikkim Legislative Assembly.

He was accompanied by the Chief Minister and President of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) – Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) and other cabinet ministers.

The nomination was proposed by the Minister for Rural Development Department (RDD) and Ecclesiastical Department – Sonam Lama. It was seconded by the Member of SLA – Aditya Golay (Tamang).

The election for the office of the Speaker of SLA shall be conducted on August 22, 2022 in accordance to rule 7 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Sikkim Legislative Assembly.

After filing the nomination the CM shared “this is a routine change of portfolio; there is no reason to believe otherwise. Besides, we don’t have any other pressure from the BJP, since we are an alliance and working with full cooperation.”

While Mr. Arun Upreti after filing his nomination shared “I am not under any such pressure; I am acting on my own volition and am willing to comply with any requests made by the party.”